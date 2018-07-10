Boyd, who is starting Tuesday against the Rays, will start the Tigers' first game after the All-Star break, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

In leagues with lengthy lineup periods around the All-Star break, this at least should allow Boyd to log two starts. He has a 4.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 92.1 innings this season.

