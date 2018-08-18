Boyd (7-11) allowed four runs on four hits in a loss to the Twins on Friday, striking out seven and walking zero in 6.1 innings.

Boyd was pitching a shutout through five innings but then gave up a couple solo homers before putting two runners on in the seventh by way of a single and a hit batsman. Boyd was relieved by Louis Coleman, who promptly served up a three-run homer to Joe Mauer. Despite the 11 losses and the 4.27 ERA, the lefty has a good 1.11 WHIP while holding opponents to a .218 batting average. He's also sporting a healthy 121:41 K:BB in 135 innings.