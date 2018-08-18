Tigers' Matt Boyd: Strikes out seven in loss
Boyd (7-11) allowed four runs on four hits in a loss to the Twins on Friday, striking out seven and walking zero in 6.1 innings.
Boyd was pitching a shutout through five innings but then gave up a couple solo homers before putting two runners on in the seventh by way of a single and a hit batsman. Boyd was relieved by Louis Coleman, who promptly served up a three-run homer to Joe Mauer. Despite the 11 losses and the 4.27 ERA, the lefty has a good 1.11 WHIP while holding opponents to a .218 batting average. He's also sporting a healthy 121:41 K:BB in 135 innings.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Allows two hits, snags win against Twins•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Allows two homers in loss•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Dazzles in win Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Beats Royals for fifth win•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches well but takes loss Friday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Takes another loss Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...