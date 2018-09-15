Tigers' Matt Boyd: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Boyd did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Indians, as he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.
Boyd kept Cleveland off the board through five innings and was in line for the win before he allowed back-to-back home runs to Edwin Encarnacion and Josh Donaldson with one out in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2. Despite sputtering at the end, it was still a solid outing for Boyd, and the lefty has now allowed just three earned runs with 18 strikeouts over his last two starts (12.1 innings). He'll look to keep it rolling his next time out Wednesday against the Twins.
