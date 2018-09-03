Boyd (9-12) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings as he secured the victory Sunday against the Yankees.

Boyd allowed two runs in the first inning and another in the fourth, but he managed to exit the ballgame with a five-run lead. The 27-year-old has been inconsistent over his previous four starts, going 2-2 with 12 runs allowed and 23 punchouts through 24.1 frames. Boyd's next start is slated for Saturday against St. Louis.