Boyd (6-10) allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Saturday.

Boyd pitched well and left the game with a 3-2 lead, which the bullpen promptly blew, keeping him from picking up his seventh win of the season. He's had a strong September, as he's allowed just seven earned runs over five starts to lower his ERA by more than a full run. His next start has yet to be determined.