Boyd (4-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Reds, allowing five earned runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.

Boyd was sharp in the first two innings, but he started off the third by allowing two walks and a single to load the bases. Cincinnati slugger Joey Votto then cleared the bases with a grand slam, which was the big blow of the evening against Boyd. The five earned runs are the most allowed this season by the 27-year-old lefty. Boyd will still take a solid 3.63 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Monday against the Athletics.