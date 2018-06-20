Tigers' Matt Boyd: Tagged for five runs in loss Tuesday
Boyd (4-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Reds, allowing five earned runs on six hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five.
Boyd was sharp in the first two innings, but he started off the third by allowing two walks and a single to load the bases. Cincinnati slugger Joey Votto then cleared the bases with a grand slam, which was the big blow of the evening against Boyd. The five earned runs are the most allowed this season by the 27-year-old lefty. Boyd will still take a solid 3.63 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Monday against the Athletics.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas