Boyd (6-11) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings and took the loss Friday against the Twins.

Boyd will end his season with just one win in his final seven decisions, a struck in which he owns a 5.14 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP. He gave up a pair of home runs in Friday's start, his last of the season, giving him 18 over 25 starts, a big reason why he was ineffective. Over three seasons, Boyd has yet to post an ERA below 4.50.