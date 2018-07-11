Boyd (4-8) took the loss Tuesday against the Rays, allowing five earned runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

Boyd actually pitched pretty well but he simply couldn't get out of trouble in the third inning, when all five Tampa Bay runs came across. A three-run home run by Wilson Ramos with two outs in the frame was the big blow. Boyd has allowed at least five earned runs in four of his last five starts, and he'll carry an uninspiring 4.76 ERA into his next outing, which is scheduled to come in the first game after the All-Star break.