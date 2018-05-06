Boyd (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing four earned runs over seven innings. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out five.

Boyd pitched reasonably well, as he only allowed seven baserunners in his seven innings of work, but he ran into some trouble in the third inning. After retiring the first two hitters in the frame, he gave up a single, a walk, a double and another single, and Kansas City had three runs and a 4-0 lead. Boyd will take a solid 3.00 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Mariners.