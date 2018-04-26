Tigers' Matt Boyd: Takes second loss to Pirates
Boyd (0-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts over just 3.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Pirates.
Boyd finally showed weakness after opening the season with three fantastic starts. He was undone by a three-run Jose Osuna home run in the second inning, and Boyd struggled with his control all day. He threw just 12 first-pitch strikes to 21 hitters as he walked three batters and needed 94 pitches to get just 11 outs. Boyd still owns a crisp 2.74 ERA, but he has walked six batters in his past two starts, and he'll need to tighten up if he wants to keep up his hot start.
