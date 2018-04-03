Boyd (0-1) was saddled with the loss Tuesday despite giving up just one run on four hits over six innings against the Royals. He struck out one batter and did not issue a walk.

It was far from a dominant showing, and Boyd will face much tougher opponents next week in the Indians and Yankees. That being said, for a player who had a 5.27 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 135 innings last year, this was a step forward and provided some hope that Boyd could stick in the Tigers' rotation all year. That kind of projected volume gives him some appeal in deeper leagues, but even AL-only owners will want to pick their spots carefully. Boyd is not yet a recommended option for standard mixed formats.