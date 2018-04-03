Tigers' Matt Boyd: Takes tough-luck loss Tuesday
Boyd (0-1) was saddled with the loss Tuesday despite giving up just one run on four hits over six innings against the Royals. He struck out one batter and did not issue a walk.
It was far from a dominant showing, and Boyd will face much tougher opponents next week in the Indians and Yankees. That being said, for a player who had a 5.27 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 135 innings last year, this was a step forward and provided some hope that Boyd could stick in the Tigers' rotation all year. That kind of projected volume gives him some appeal in deeper leagues, but even AL-only owners will want to pick their spots carefully. Boyd is not yet a recommended option for standard mixed formats.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pushed back to Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Will start fourth game of season•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches better Monday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Working on offspeed pitches in spring training•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: In position to make starting rotation•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Takes 11th loss in final start•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...