Boyd allowed four runs on six hits and two walks across seven innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Saturday. He struck out three.

Boyd pitched reasonably well Saturday, but a pair of two-run innings spoiled his bid for a quality start and left him with a no-decision. After not allowing a home run in May (six starts, 34 innings), Boyd served up a pair of solo homers -- to Yangervis Solarte and Luke Maile -- in his first start of June. He'll take a solid 3.23 ERA into his next start, which will be a tough road matchup against the Red Sox.