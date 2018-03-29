Tigers' Matt Boyd: Will start fourth game of season
Boyd is scheduled to start the Tigers' fourth game of the regular season on Monday at home against the Royals.
Boyd was solid this spring, posting a 3.42 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 23.2 innings. However, Boyd also holds a career 5.47 ERA, so expectations should be tempered until he carries over the success into the regular season. The 27-year-old has some ability, but he's yet to put it together consistently at the MLB level. The rebuilding Tigers figure to give him plenty of chances to figure it out in 2018.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches better Monday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Working on offspeed pitches in spring training•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: In position to make starting rotation•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Takes 11th loss in final start•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Suffers 10th loss in solid outing Saturday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Just misses no-no versus White Sox•
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...