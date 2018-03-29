Boyd is scheduled to start the Tigers' fourth game of the regular season on Monday at home against the Royals.

Boyd was solid this spring, posting a 3.42 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 23.2 innings. However, Boyd also holds a career 5.47 ERA, so expectations should be tempered until he carries over the success into the regular season. The 27-year-old has some ability, but he's yet to put it together consistently at the MLB level. The rebuilding Tigers figure to give him plenty of chances to figure it out in 2018.