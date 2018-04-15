Tigers' Matt Boyd: Won't pitch Sunday
Boyd will not pitch Sunday against the Yankees after Game 1 of the doubleheader was postponed.
The night game could still happen, but in that event, Francisco Liriano will take the ball. Boyd will either start Tuesday or Wednesday against the Orioles. Sunday's night game will need to happen in order for Boyd to make two starts next week.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches well in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Takes tough-luck loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pushed back to Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Will start fourth game of season•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Pitches better Monday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Working on offspeed pitches in spring training•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...