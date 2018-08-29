Boyd (8-12) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings against the Royals.

All of the damage came in a five-run third inning, in which the first four batters reached -- including a leadoff home run -- and Boyd allowed four hits and two walks in all in the frame. The lefty has alternated good and bad starts over his last six, nabbing the win while allowing zero or one run in three while taking the loss and conceding at least four in the other three. He'll sport a 4.22 ERA and 1.14 WHIP heading into Sunday's matchup against the Yankees.