The Tigers optioned Hall to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

Hall joined the Tigers ahead of the series finale to provide an extra arm out of the bullpen, but he ultimately wasn't needed with starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull covering seven frames. Austin Adams, whom the Tigers scooped up off waivers from the Twins, will take Hall's spot on the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories