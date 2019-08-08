Tigers' Matt Hall: Called back up to majors
The Tigers recalled Hall from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
After tossing a scoreless inning in relief Monday in Detroit's doubleheader with the White Sox, Hall was dispatched back to the minors. Since he was tagged as the Tigers' 26th man for the contest, he'll be eligible to return to the big club right away without having to spend the minimum 10 days in the minors. Hall should be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series opener with the Royals, but if he goes unused, he could be tabbed to make a spot start Friday or work in a bulk-relief role if Detroit prefers to go that route.
