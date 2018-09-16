Hall allowed nine runs (six earned) on eight hits and a walk over an inning of work in Saturday's 15-0 loss to the Indians. He also hit a batter.

Hall was thrust into duty early, as starter Michael Fulmer exited after five pitches (and two solo home runs allowed) due to right knee inflammation. Hall didn't get any defensive help in the first inning, as the Tigers committed two errors behind him, but he was also much too hittable as four more runs scored for Cleveland. The 25-year-old came back out to start the second, but he got the hook after starting the frame with a walk, five straight hits and a hit batter. It was a disastrous MLB debut for Hall, but with the Tigers out of contention, he could get a few more opportunities to make a better impression before the season is over.