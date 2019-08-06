The Tigers recalled Hall from Triple-A Toledo to serve as the 26th man Tuesday in a doubleheader with the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hall has split time between the Toledo rotation and bullpen this season, logging a 5.30 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 86.2 innings in his 25 appearances (13 starts). He'll be joining the Tigers as a long-relief option for the twin bill, as Daniel Norris and Drew VerHagen are scheduled to start the two games for Detroit.