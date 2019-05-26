Hall was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Hall was optioned to Toledo after three rough appearances in spring training but now makes his way back to the majors. The 25-year-old has struggled with a 6.70 WHIP and 1.67 WHIP in six starts at Triple-A, though he does have a 50:14 K:BB through 41.2 innings. It remains unclear whether Hall will receive a look in the starting rotation against the Orioles this week or if he will simply work out of the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories