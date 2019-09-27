Play

Hall will be the first pitcher in a bullpen game for the afternoon portion of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hall will be the opener if rain allows the teams to get the game in. Tyler Alexander had been scheduled to start, but the Tigers didn't want to waste his final outing on a rain-shortened appearance. It's not clear who will be the primary pitcher behind Hall.

