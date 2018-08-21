In 98.1 innings combined between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Hall is 8-2 with a 2.01 ERA and 122 strikeouts.

Hall didn't enter the season with a ton of prospect buzz, but he's certainly been turning some heads with his performance. The 25-year-old lefty got off to a great start with Double-A Erie and has kept rolling at Triple-A Toledo, where he has a 2.61 ERA and 46 strikeouts across 41.1 innings. With the Tigers out of the pennant race and not exactly stocked with quality arms at the MLB level, Hall could be in line for a look before the season is over, though he's not currently on the 40-man roster.