Tigers' Matt Hall: Returns to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Hall struggled in major-league camp in three appearances as he allowed four runs on six hits and one walk over 2.2 innings. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut in September but struggled by giving up 13 earned runs on 19 hits across eight innings.
