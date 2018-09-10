Hall will be promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hall impressed during his time on the farm this season, compiling a shiny 2.13 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 135 strikeouts across 114.1 innings combined between Triple-A Toledo and Double-A Erie. The 25-year-old will now get a chance to showcase his talent at the highest level. Hall worked strictly as a starter for the Mud Hens, though it's unclear if he'll be given an opportunity to start for the big club down the stretch. Seeing as he's not currently on the 40-man roster, the Tigers will have to make a corresponding roster move before promoting him.

