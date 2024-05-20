Manning allowed four runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out one and did not factor into the decision.

Manning surrendered a pair of runs in the opening frame and then allowed single runs in the second and fourth. He allowed at least one base runner in every inning and managed just four whiffs on 86 pitches, leading to a season-low one strikeout. Over two starts while filling in for Kenta Maeda (illness), Manning's allowed seven runs on 19 hits while posting a 6:4 K:BB in 10.2 innings. He was unable to take advantage of the opportunity and figures to be optioned back to Triple-A Toledo this week with Maeda set to return May 24.