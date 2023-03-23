Manning allowed an unearned run on six hits across four innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta. He walked two and struck out six.

Manning allowed plenty of baserunners but was mostly able to avoid trouble. He still has a rough 6.43 ERA this spring, though his last two starts have been better, as he's allowed no earned runs across 7.2 innings with 10 strikeouts. Manning should slot in as the Tigers' fourth starter and could be ready to take a step forward after showing some promising signs during an injury-shortened 2022 campaign.