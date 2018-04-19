Tigers' Matt Manning: Back from minor-league DL
Manning (oblique) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Manning is ready to make his 2018 debut after spending the first few weeks of the season on the shelf with an oblique strain. He'll report back to Low-A West Michigan, where he'll look to improve his command and consistency after posting a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 BB/9 across five starts (17.2 innings) there last season.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Strong again Friday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Gaining confidence at Low-A•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Struggles in Low-A debut•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Struggling in extended spring training•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Sent to extended spring training•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...