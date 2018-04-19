Manning (oblique) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Manning is ready to make his 2018 debut after spending the first few weeks of the season on the shelf with an oblique strain. He'll report back to Low-A West Michigan, where he'll look to improve his command and consistency after posting a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 BB/9 across five starts (17.2 innings) there last season.