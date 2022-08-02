Manning (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Tuesday.
It was reported last week that Manning would rejoin the Tigers on Tuesday, and he will indeed do just that. He will jump right back into Detroit's rotation and take the ball Tuesday night against the Twins.
