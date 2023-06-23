Manning (foot) threw 73 pitches across four scoreless innings Thursday in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He only allowed one hit but walked five while striking out six. Manning built up his pitch count to the point where his next start is likely to come in the big-league rotation, per McCosky. Assuming Manning does return, for his next start, he would pitch early next week in Texas.