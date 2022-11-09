The Tigers announced Tuesday that Manning (forearm) is healthy and participating fully in his normal offseason program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Manning missed the final week of the season with a strained forearm, but it doesn't appear to have been a serious injury. He also missed nearly four months earlier in the season due to a shoulder injury. The right-hander was effective when healthy with a 3.43 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB over 63 innings, and he should have the chance to earn a rotation spot during spring training.