Manning (2-1) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win Sunday over the Rockies.

After walking four in his return from a fractured foot, Manning displayed better control Sunday. Unfortunately, the Rockies were able to get the ball in the air well, with three of the four runs against Manning coming on sacrifice flies, though it certainly could have been worse. The right-hander now has a 4.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 22.1 innings through four starts this season. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Blue Jays.