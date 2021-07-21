Manning was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The right-hander was sent to the minors prior to the All-Star break and will rejoin the big-league rotation Wednesday. Manning has a 6.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 22 innings through his first five starts in the majors, though a nine-run blowup versus Cleveland accounts for most of the damage against him.