Manning was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The right-hander was sent to the minors prior to the All-Star break and will rejoin the big-league rotation Wednesday. Manning has a 6.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 22 innings through his first five starts in the majors, though a nine-run blowup versus Cleveland accounts for most of the damage against him.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Likely to get callup Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Not expected to start at Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Optioned to Triple-A after start•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Labors through 2.2 innings•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Shelled for second loss•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Solid in Wednesday's win•