Tigers' Matt Manning: Cruising at Double-A
Manning has a 2.60 ERA and 102:28 K:BB through 86.2 innings with Double-A Erie.
In his first full season at the Double-A level, Manning has been dominant, with opponents hitting just .194 against him. The 21-year-old recently earned a spot on the American League's Futures Game roster, and a promotion to Triple-A could be in order later this year for one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.
