Manning (shoulder) tossed three scoreless innings Sunday in his first rehab start at Triple-A Toledo. He struck out four and allowed one hit and issued no walks in the 36-pitch outing.

The outing marked Manning's first at any level since he exited his second start of the season with the Tigers on April 16 with right shoulder tightness. Though Manning was about as impressive as possible in the rehab outing and efficiently retired nine of the 10 hitters he faced, he's expected to make one or two more rehab starts before slotting back into the Detroit rotation, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.