Manning experienced some fatigue in his arm while warming up for his scheduled start Wednesday against Kansas City.
The nature of Manning's injury is now confirmed, and the decision to scratch him from Wednesday's game was made as a precaution. Further details will be provided once the Tigers are able to evaluate him after the game.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Not starting as scheduled•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Uncharacteristically wild Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Fires seven shutout innings•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Strikes out four in win•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Pulled after four innings Sunday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Gets hit hard Tuesday•