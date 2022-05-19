Manning (shoulder) exited Thursday's rehab start at Triple-A Toledo because he was experiencing lightheadedness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Manning was removed from Thursday's start after three innings, but general manager Al Avila said that the right-hander didn't aggravate anything related to his arm or shoulder. Thursday's appearance was expected to be Manning's final rehab start, but it's not yet clear whether that'll be the case after the outing was cur short. However, it seems unlikely that his lightheadedness will significantly delay his recovery.