Manning struck out nine over six scoreless innings Tuesday for Low-A West Michigan. He scattered three hits and one walk in the start.

It was the best of the right-hander's six starts this season, with Manning pounding the zone for 58 strikes on 87 pitches and whiffing the side in the second inning. Perhaps more significantly, Manning walked just one batter for the second time in three starts, an encouraging sign after he issued 12 free passes in his first three outings of the season. If the 20-year-old continues to curb the walks in his subsequent starts, he'll likely earn a promotion to High-A Lakeland at some point this summer.