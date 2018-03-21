Manning was diagnosed with a low-level oblique strain and will rest until he is pain free and then resume a throwing program.

The Tigers were very intent on making it clear that this is not an injury that they think will lead to surgery, but that is still a possibility if his pain does not subside. According to the team, he is expected to start the year in extended spring training for a couple weeks before being activated at Low-A West Michigan. His dynasty-league stock should take a small hit due to this news.