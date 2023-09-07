Manning suffered a fractured right foot during Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

A 119-mph grounder off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton struck Manning's right foot in the first inning of Wednesday's contest, and he will now officially miss the rest of the season. Manning already missed a significant amount of time at the beginning of the year with a fracture in the same foot, though he reportedly injured a different part of his foot Wednesday. The 25-year-old righty will finish 2023 with a 3.58 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 78 innings.