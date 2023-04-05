Manning (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits across 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Astros. He walked two and struck out four.

Pitching at Minute Maid Park against a potent Houston lineup is no small task, but Manning held his own, earning the win in his first start of the year. The righty once again dealt with injuries in 2022, though he showed some promise with a 3.43 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 63 innings. Manning will look to keep moving in the right direction in his next scheduled start on April 11 against the Blue Jays on the road, which looks like another tough matchup.