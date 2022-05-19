Manning (shoulder) left his rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Toledo midway through the third inning with an apparent injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manning was making what seemed likely to be his final rehab start as he works his way back from shoulder inflammation, but his timeline is now unclear following Thursday's setback. He opened his outing with Toledo with two scoreless innings, only to walk three batters and hit another with a pitch before being pulled from the start. It's unclear if his shaky control was due to more shoulder troubles or an entirely separate injury, but either way, he's unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week.