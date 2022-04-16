Manning was removed from Saturday's game against the Royals in the top of the third inning due to right shoulder discomfort, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manning deflected a bouncer up the middle to end the second inning Saturday, although it's not yet clear whether that caused his injury. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on five hits and no walks while striking out two in two innings. The severity of his injury isn't yet known, but if he's cleared to make his next turn through the rotation, he tentatively lines up to start at home against the Rockies on Friday.