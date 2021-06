Manning joined the Tigers' taxi squad Tuesday and is likely to start Thursday's game against the Angels, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The acclaimed pitching prospect will be making his major-league debut despite struggling to the tune of a 8.07 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Toledo this season. That being said, his most recent outing was one of his best, a six-inning, two-run effort with eight strikeouts June 9.