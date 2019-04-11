Tigers' Matt Manning: Fans 10 in dominant outing
Manning struck out 10 across seven one-hit shutout frames in his second start of the season for Double-A Erie.
He now boasts a 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP and .054 average against through two starts. It was good to see him rebound against a weak Altoona lineup after walking three in five innings in an otherwise stellar first start of the season. Manning is one of the game's top pitching prospects and now has four career starts at Double-A under his belt. He should head to Triple-A sometime this summer, and a 2019 big-league debut is not out of the question.
