Manning came away with a no-decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in an 11-6 win. He struck out seven.

The right-hander got spotted a 4-0 lead early, but Manning fell apart in the fifth inning and exited after 89 pitches (63 strikes). Tuesday's effort was the shortest of his three spot starts this season, and while he's pitched reasonably well when given the opportunity, Detroit doesn't have a more permanent opening in its rotation for him right now. Manning will likely head back to Triple-A Toledo with a 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB through 17 big-league innings.