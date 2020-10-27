Manning said Tuesday that he feels 100 percent after recovering from a minor forearm issue over the summer, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Manning said that his forearm strain would have only cost him a few weeks of minor-league action during a normal season. It wound up costing him the chance to make his big-league debut but seems unlikely to be a long-term problem. He's been able to play catch and expects to be at full speed by spring training.