Manning allowed three hits over seven scoreless frames against the White Sox on Friday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Detroit earned the win after 10 innings, preventing Manning from improving to 3-2. He never found himself in much danger during the dominant outing and, at one point, he retired 16 of 17 batters. The 24-year-old righty is now sporting a 3.28 ERA with a 44:14 K:BB through 57.2 frames. Manning is expected to start in Baltimore next week.