Manning allowed four hits and three walks over seven scoreless frames in Sunday's loss to the Rays. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Manning turned in the longest shutout appearance of his career while tying his career best with seven punchouts Sunday. The 6-foot-6 righty did not give up an extra-base hit and allowed just one runner to reach scoring position. He threw 63 of 95 pitches for strikes, including a career-high 13 whiffs. Manning lowered his ERA to 2.25 with a 12:7 K:BB through 20 innings this season. He's projected to face the White Sox on the road next week.