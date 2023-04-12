Manning fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed four runs over six innings on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts before exiting.

Manning was hit in the foot with a comebacker and was seen wearing a boot in the clubhouse after the game. The right-hander is assuredly heading to the injured list, and a timeline for when he'll be able to rejoin the Detroit rotation -- and who will replace him in the starting group -- should be provided in the coming days.