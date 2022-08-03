Manning allowed three runs on five hits across five innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Twins. He walked four and struck out one.

Manning struggled with his control and allowed plenty of baserunners, but the Twins weren't ever fully able to break through. The righty was making his first start since April 16 and was held to 78 pitches, but he should be able to build up his pitch count moving forward. Manning has looked solid in his small sample size this year and should still factor into the Tigers' future plans, particularly if he can finish the season on a positive note. The 24-year-old is set to take the mound again Sunday against the Rays.